Next steps revealed as council moves forward with Telford sports pavilion and pitches plan

Plans for the pavilion just off Waterloo Road in Newdale are still on the drawing board with Telford & Wrekin Council officials saying a scheme will be submitted as it “develops in detail”.

Plans for the new sports facilities off Waterloo Road, Newdale. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

But officers at the council’s development arm are now asking their colleagues in the planning department to agree that they have cleared a series of hurdles.

They are also proposing some changes, including removing a condition for a new zebra crossing on Waterloo Road because pedestrian and cycle access now connects directly onto a toucan crossing and existing cycle path.

They also say plans to widen a stretch of footway is not needed for the same reason.

Football training. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Approval of the overall plan in June this year was welcomed by the council’s political leaders.

It will bring with it a new 3G synthetic pitch suitable for a range of sports and a nine-a-side grass pitch.

The plans divided local opinion as some welcomed them but others objected on a range of issues, including lighting, noise, and feared impact on property prices.

But the council’s leader, Councillor Lee Carter (Labour, Arleston & College) said it would bring “high standard facilities catering for all ages and abilities”.

He added: “Local councillors Mark Boylan, Erin Aston, Zona Hannington and Luke Lewis have long championed these new facilities for the local community and it is great that it will also benefit grassroots football across the whole borough.

“These are exciting times for Newdale and all part of our commitment to make Telford and Wrekin a great place to live, work, learn and socialise and create a better borough.”

A period of consultation has now begun on the council’s proposed clearing of conditions.

Details can be viewed on the Telford Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0517.