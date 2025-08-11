Telford play area’s overgrown trees set to be cut back for first time in eight years

Wrockwardine Parish Council has lodged an application to carry out pruning on an ash tree and a holly tree at the play area at Burnell Road, Admaston.

“There are two trees in the play area, one holly and one ash tree,” an official at the parish council has told colleagues at Telford & Wrekin Council.

“Neither have had work on them for at least eight to nine years.”

The official has included photos showing that neighbouring properties have overhanging branches.

Overhanging trees at the play park. Picture: Wrockwardine Parish Council/M Bissell Trees & Hedges Ltd

“They need a general tidy up and overhanging branches onto neighbours’ property cutting back,” they added.

“As these are in a play area with young children present, a regular tidy up would seem a good idea.”

Both are covered by tree preservation orders.

The two play area trees. Picture: Google

The parish council says work will be carried out by contractor M Bissell Trees & Hedges Ltd.

It will mean an overall reduction by 2m and reduction of overhanging branches by 2.5m to the ash tree and overall reduction by 1.5m to the holly tree.

The planning department at Telford & Wrekin Council will make a decision after consulting with two neighbours, the area’s borough councillor and the parish council itself.