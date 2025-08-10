Aldi plans fewer but wider car parking spaces at new Telford store

The site is that of the former printworks and offices of the Shropshire Star and planning permission has already been granted for a supermarket off Holyhead Road, Ketley.

Now Aldi has applied to planners at Telford & Wrekin Council to make what its agent calls a “number of minor amendments to the approved car parking layout”.

Agent Tom Clift of Leeds-based Avison Young has told the council that the proposed amendments are for overall accessible car parking space numbers, cycle parking provision nor the number of parent and child spaces.

Picture: Morris and Company Limited/STOAS Architects Ltd

The company wants to increase the overall size of each parking space and reduce the overall number of spaces from 126 to 116.

Individual spaces could increase from 2.5 metres wide to 2.7m wide under the plan. There would still be six accessible parking spaces but grouped differently.

The agent has confirmed that there are “no amendments in principle to the approved scheme for the new foodstore at this site”.

“This application solely relates to an amendment of the car parking layout, with no changes to the vehicular or pedestrian site access.”

They added that the change has come about following evolved design solutions after the overall plan was approved.

“The car parking layout as proposed in this application looks to improve the overall experience of customers using the store,” they wrote.

“It is emphasised that these changes are proposed purely to improve the experience of people visiting the food store via car and for pedestrians.”

The agent also revealed that a planning application fee of £671 – which includes a fee of £85 for portal administration – has been paid to the council.