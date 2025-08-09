Inside the stunning Telford mansion with expansive grounds, tennis courts and a car show room which is one of Shropshire's most expensive properties

Kynnersley Manor in Kynnersley, Telford is described as a "fabulous" newly renovated detached period house with "elegant detail and a luxurious feel", and features a games room, bar, home office, car showroom and more.

The property has become one of the most expensive homes on the market in Shropshire, having been listed for sale with a guide price of £2.85 million.

Kynnersley Manor near Telford has been listed for sale. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

The main period home. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

Savills estate agents says the home is set in around 5.81 acres of land with tennis courts, a range of "idyllic outbuildings" providing further accommodation and countryside views.

The property boasts a separate annexe within the main home, while a barn and a cottage provide further additional accommodation that could provide additional income.

The listing states: "Kynnersley Manor is a magnificent detached period house with a wealth of elegant, luxury accommodation and beautiful, far-reaching gardens and grounds. The property also benefits from additional living space in the form of an annexe, a cottage, and a barn, providing the potential for regular rental income.

The cinema room. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"The main house extends to more than 6,000 square feet and features beautifully appointed accommodation, from the welcoming reception hall with its tiled flooring, fireplace, and handsome wooden staircase, to the selection of comfortable and spacious ground-floor reception rooms, all of which are immaculately presented.

One of several outbuildings. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"Additional living and entertaining space includes the basement cinema room and the garden-facing games room and bar at the rear. Upstairs in the main house there are five double bedrooms.

A large gym. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"The annexe is incorporated into the main house and includes a sitting room on the ground floor, as well as a first-floor kitchen, double bedroom, and bathroom, plus a second bedroom on the second floor. Meanwhile, both the barn and the cottage provide further stylishly appointed accommodation, either for use as rental properties, holiday lets or guest lodgings.

The kitchen. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"The house and outbuildings are set within extensive gardens and grounds, which back on to beautiful rolling Shropshire countryside at the rear. The gardens include an area of lawn at the front, bordered by mature trees and established hedgerows, while at the rear there are several patio areas for al fresco dining, a tennis court and a long or meadow, which extends to approximately 150 yards.

The rear of the property. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"As well as the barn and cottage, an impressive additional outbuilding at the rear houses a home gym with shower facilities."

The property boasts 5.81 acres of land. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

Further information can be found here.