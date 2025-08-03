'Exceptional' former farmhouse dating back to the 15th century hits the market

Manor House in Little Stretton has hit the market for offers in the region of £1.1 million with Wrights estate agents.

The listing states that the former farmhouse has been extended over centuries and is now a "superb example" of a Manor House.

The property is located in a stunning village setting and has retained its character and several of its original features.

Manor House dates back to the 15th century and has been modernised in the 20th century.

Inside, the home boasts five reception rooms and six bedrooms. Meanwhile, outside there is ample parking space and a triple garage, alongside private enclosed gardens and a small paddock.

The listing notes that viewing of the property is "highly recommended".

It describes Manor House as: "A rare opportunity to own an exceptional 15th century former farmhouse, extended over the centuries and now a superb example of a Manor House and located in this picturesque village in south Shropshire.

"A farmhouse, later a private house, it was extended in the 17th century and heavily restored in the 20th century. The original part is timber framed with rendered infill on a stone plinth, the extensions are in brick, and the roof is tiled. There are two storeys, and the house has an E-shaped plan, with a long main range and a gabled cross wing at each end.

"The doorway has panelled pilasters, and a moulded pediment. The gables are jettied, and the windows are casements. Inside the house is a three bay cruck house. There is an enclosed front garden area with mature front hedge and paved area.

"The large well established and landscaped rear garden is enclosed with a high brick wall and an abundance of flowering shrubs. There are two brick built gazebos, mature trees and small paddock area and further gardens to the rear with the shared vehicle access driveway leading to the three bay garage."

