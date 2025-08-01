Farm business near Newport agrees to build passing places for heavy lorries to use country lane

Confetti-making firm Shropshire Petals is a part of the fourth-generation Bubb family business based at Lynn South Farm, at Lynn.

It applied for the development so it can put all crop and farm machinery storage on its main site.

The business uses a one-kilometre part of a single-track road that runs from the A41 to the farm.

Planners were told that the rural C-class road has a carriageway width typically between 3.2m and 4.6m.

A lane from the A41 to the farm business will now have official passing places. Picture: Google

Shrewsbury-based planning agent Berrys said that although the carriageway width is not sufficient for two large vehicles to pass for the most part, regular passing places with a width exceeding 5m allow two large vehicles to use it in opposite directions at low speed.

The J M Bubb & Son part of the enterprise produces 10,000 tonnes of crops including potatoes, wheat and oilseed rape (OSR).

But only approximately 200 tonnes of wheat and OSR crops are stored at Lynn South Farm, with the remaining 2,300t transported to storage at Pave Lane Farm.

Planning agents said the proposal was predicted to generate a total of 58 two-way daily traffic movements: an additional four daily two-way movements over the existing site operation.

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council have this week given the green light to the plan after the business agreed to build three official passing places so HGVs could use the country lanes.

Highways officials agreed that the net traffic impact on the local highway network will be ‘minimal’.

Documents on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning site also reveal that the farm business has resolved issues raised by council drainage and ecology experts who had initially objected.

The business has agreed to follow a total of 12 conditions that the council has placed on the development.

These include producing a 30-year Habitat Monitoring and Management Plan, agreeing a Battery Safety Management Plan for a system linked to solar panels, and installing a suite of artificial wildlife features including bird and bat boxes.