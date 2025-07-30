Shropshire Star
More than 110 acres of land near Shrewsbury with 'redevelopment opportunities' is listed for sale

A large parcel of land near Shrewsbury offering "redevelopment opportunities" has been listed for sale.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Woodlands and land at Blackmore near Westbury has hit the market with a guide price of £1,140,000, with Berrys estate agents.

The property boasts around 111.51 acres of agricultural land. The land is for sale as a whole or in six lots.

The land is available as a whole or in six lots. Pictured is Lot One. Picture: Berrys/Rightmove
The listing states that the property offers "redevelopment opportunities" with a cottage in need of renovation.

There is also a static caravan on the site alongside "modern and traditional farm buildings".

Lot One features agricultural land extending to approximately 20.22 acres and is for sale separately for £155,000.

The Woodlands and land at Blackmore is for sale. Picture: Berrys/Rightmove
Meanwhile, Lot Two boasts a derelict two-bedroom cottage with agricultural buildings and approximately 3.96 acres of land. The listing adds that the lot includes a static caravan and brick farm building offering "further development potential subject to planning permission". Lot Two is available for £300,000.

Lot Three offers agricultural buildings, including a traditional brick and stone barn that is described as being in a "dilapidated condition". The land extends to approximately 27.84 acres. The lot is available for £265,000.

The derelict cottage. Picture: Berrys/Rightmove
Elsewhere, Lot Four features agricultural land extending to approximately 22.20 acres and is for sale for £170,000. Lot Five boasts 31.85 acres of agricultural land and is listed for £190,000.

And, Lot Six has approximately 7.67 acres of agricultural land, and is listed for £60,000.

The listing states that the land has been "grazed extensively for many years".

A brick farm building. Picture: Berrys/Rightmove
It says: "The property extends to 111.51 acres (45.13 ha) of predominantly grade four land pastureland and woodland and is available as a whole or in lots. 

"The land is currently within a Mid-Tier Countryside Stewardship scheme until December 31, 2026. The property is located 6.5 miles from Welshpool and 12.5 miles from Shrewsbury."

Further information on the property can be found here

