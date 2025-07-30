More than 110 acres of land near Shrewsbury with 'redevelopment opportunities' is listed for sale

The Woodlands and land at Blackmore near Westbury has hit the market with a guide price of £1,140,000, with Berrys estate agents.

The property boasts around 111.51 acres of agricultural land. The land is for sale as a whole or in six lots.

The land is available as a whole or in six lots. Pictured is Lot One. Picture: Berrys/Rightmove

The listing states that the property offers "redevelopment opportunities" with a cottage in need of renovation.

There is also a static caravan on the site alongside "modern and traditional farm buildings".

Lot One features agricultural land extending to approximately 20.22 acres and is for sale separately for £155,000.

The Woodlands and land at Blackmore is for sale. Picture: Berrys/Rightmove

Meanwhile, Lot Two boasts a derelict two-bedroom cottage with agricultural buildings and approximately 3.96 acres of land. The listing adds that the lot includes a static caravan and brick farm building offering "further development potential subject to planning permission". Lot Two is available for £300,000.

Lot Three offers agricultural buildings, including a traditional brick and stone barn that is described as being in a "dilapidated condition". The land extends to approximately 27.84 acres. The lot is available for £265,000.

The derelict cottage. Picture: Berrys/Rightmove

Elsewhere, Lot Four features agricultural land extending to approximately 22.20 acres and is for sale for £170,000. Lot Five boasts 31.85 acres of agricultural land and is listed for £190,000.

And, Lot Six has approximately 7.67 acres of agricultural land, and is listed for £60,000.

The listing states that the land has been "grazed extensively for many years".

A brick farm building. Picture: Berrys/Rightmove

It says: "The property extends to 111.51 acres (45.13 ha) of predominantly grade four land pastureland and woodland and is available as a whole or in lots.

"The land is currently within a Mid-Tier Countryside Stewardship scheme until December 31, 2026. The property is located 6.5 miles from Welshpool and 12.5 miles from Shrewsbury."

Further information on the property can be found here.