North Shropshire three-bedroom home to be auctioned with low guide price next month

This property on Smithfield Road in Market Drayton will be sold at public auction on August 7.

The vacant semi-detached home has a guide price of £90,000 and is listed through Auction House London.

The semi-detached property on Smithfield Road in Market Drayton. Picture: Rightmove/Auction House London

The property's ground floor comprises two reception rooms, a kitchen and a toilet, while the first floor features three bedrooms.

The listing states that the property benefits from front and rear gardens and off street parking.

It notes that the property does not include the garages or the land to the side.

The listing states: "The property is situated on a residential road close to local shops and amenities. The open spaces of Market Drayton Town Park are within easy reach.

"The property comprises a three-bedroom semi-detached house arranging over ground and first floors. The property benefits from both front and rear gardens and off street parking."

The home will be sold at auction on August 7 at 10am.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.