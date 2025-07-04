Four-bedroom detached home in Telford with two en-suites for £439,999

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you're dreaming of countryside calm with modern convenience, this detached family home in sought-after Allscott Meads could be just the ticket – on the market now for £439,999.

Purplebricks are marketing the property, and it's ideal for growing families or anyone craving more space. Tucked away in a semi-rural setting but within easy reach of both Telford and Shrewsbury, the home overlooks peaceful woodland and boasts over 1,400 square feet of stylish living. See more here.

On the ground floor, you'll find a bright and spacious living room with a bay window and feature fireplace – perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen/diner, complete with integrated appliances, a double oven and French doors leading out to the large rear garden. There’s also a handy utility room and a downstairs WC for added convenience.

The rooms are all very spacious

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms – including two with their own en-suite shower rooms. The principal suite also features built-in wardrobes, while the sleek family bathroom has a walk-in shower, WC and modern basin unit.

Outside, the rear garden is enclosed and ready for summer BBQs or lazy afternoons, with a lawn and patio area plus side gated access. The private driveway offers ample parking and leads to the integral garage – giving you plenty of storage space or future conversion potential.

This is a rare chance to own a turnkey family property in a peaceful, leafy part of Telford – with great transport links (A5 and M54 nearby), a well-regarded local school, and a popular pub and shops just minutes away.

