Oswestry apartment plans approved despite objections

Jones & Hughes Ltd of Oswestry will be allowed to partly demolish the monumental masons commercial buildings and create apartments.

The firm, based at the former ATS tyre garage on the corner of Oswald Road and King Street, currently employs three members of staff and attracts around two to 10 customers a day, slightly fewer than when the site was operating at its peak.

“The current site is too large for our client’s existing operations,” said a spokesperson for agents Design and Planning Associates Ltd.

“The site is also subject to significant level differences between buildings which makes the lifting of heavy stones between buildings impractical and difficult.

The monumental masons sales and workshop on the corner of Oswald Street and King Street in Oswestry. Photo: Design and Planning Associates Ltd

“Jones & Hughes Ltd will relocate the business within the district, which will not impact upon the workforce and the supply chain.”

However, all nine representations submitted by members of the public were against the proposal.

“I am a local resident and if this building is built there will be too many people in this small vicinity,” said Jacqueline Cook.

“There is no need for more flats in this area.”

The rear of Jones & Hughes Ltd, accessed off Eden Street in Oswestry. Picture: Design and Planning Associates Ltd

Ryan Stokes added: “Parking is already a concern to local residents with people using the unrestricted streets such as Eden and Orchard street to park.

“Whilst I understand everyone has an equal right to park on unrestricted roads, sometimes cars are left in places that restrict emergency access.”

Oswestry Town Council also objected, stating it represents an “over intensification” of the site.

However, the highways officer at Shropshire Council said that the applicant has provided sufficient evidence/justification in respect of the number of units being created, and the layout of the site in respect of highway matters.

“The amended scheme is considered to be acceptable in its design and scale where it will not be detrimental to the character and appearance of the area,” said planning officer Mark Perry.

“The conversion of the building will also ensure its preservation for the future which with the redevelopment of the prominent corner plot will provide overall enhancement of the conservation area. The site is in a sustainable town centre location and the scheme proposed would not have a detrimental impact upon the amenities of neighbouring occupiers or the safety of highway users.”