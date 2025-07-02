Final plans for village housing development near Newport lodged 21 months later

Outline permission had been granted for seven homes in the grounds of Forge Meadow at Tibberton back in October 2023 and this latest application seeks approval of matters such as design and layout.

“The scale of development proposed is five dormer-style dwellings,” planning agents Stephen Locke Associates told Telford & Wrekin Council.

“The original outline consent allowed up to seven dwellings but the developers feel that five will produce an improved overall design with space for gardens, parking, access and landscaping.”

Tibberton. Picture: Google Maps

They added that the houses are all 1.5 storeys tall to “match the overall character of other dwellings in the locality”.

Tibberton Developments Ltd has proposed a design for the site which “respects and responds to the rural setting while reflecting the grain of development in the wider village”.

The agents added that the proposed development will be “constructed by a small local house-builder and will contribute towards the local economy, keeping a local workforce in employment”.

The agent adds that the reserved matters application is “entirely acceptable".

“The principle is accepted and there are no other planning reasons for denying consent. It is respectfully suggested therefore that the scheme should be approved,” the agent concluded.

Details of the proposals are available to comment on during a period of public consultation on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning website with the reference TWC/2025/0429.