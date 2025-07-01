South Shropshire farmer's plan to turn hop store into farm shop gets green light

Frank Matthews has been granted permission to change the use of an agricultural building to a farm shop at Burford Mill Farm, on the Shropshire/Worcestershire border, near Tenbury Wells.

It will allow Mr Matthews to sell a selection of trees, including fruit and ornamental varieties, as well as shrubs, house plants and roses.

Visitors will be able to utilise the existing farm access and track, while there is space for the parking and manoeuvring of vehicles, with or without trailers.

An agricultural building at a farm in Burford is to be turned into a shop. Picture: Halls Holdings

“The proposed change of use will not result in an unacceptable adverse impact upon local highways infrastructure beyond that currently in operation/present today,” said a spokeserspon for Halls Holdings, acting as an agent for Mr Matthews.

“Considering the proposal for low frequency and long-term storage, alongside the site context characterised by agricultural buildings used in arable agriculture, surrounded by agricultural fields, there are no significant sources of noise sufficient to impact the enjoyment of the nearest noise receptor.”

The spokesperson added there is no risk of contamination or flooding on the site, and the change of use would not have any impact on protected species.

Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager at Shropshire Council, granted the scheme subject to conditions.