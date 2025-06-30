'No quick fix' to solving homes crisis says Shropshire housing association chief

That’s the view of Shropshire Rural Housing Association chief executive, John Green, who warned there was “no quick fix” to solving the country’s housing crisis.

Mr Green said Rural Housing Week, which runs from July 7 to 11, was the perfect time to raise awareness of the significant challenges facing rural communities.

“You could say the Government is putting its money where its mouth is, after pledging the building of 1.5 million new homes in its election manifesto,” he said.

“The £39 billion investment is certainly very positive but it’s important to recognise the challenges of delivering new housing – particularly in rural areas.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, next to a housing development in Chirbury that is set to be completed in September. Picture: JandPR

“Land availability, planning, utility provision and legal issues all take time. For example, our development of 13 affordable homes in Chirbury [set to be completed in September] has taken the best part of seven years to come to fruition.

“Exception sites help provide opportunities for affordable housing development in rural areas, but their availability relies on landowners being willing to accept less than open market value for the land.

“When you consider the added complications of installing the necessary infrastructure and utilities in remote areas, it’s a much more costly and lengthy process to build affordable housing in a rural county like Shropshire than it is in a city.

“Even when you have a willing landowner, as was the case with Powis Estates in Chirbury, the planning and legal processes take years, so there is no quick fix however much money the Government may throw at the housing sector.

“Therefore, we are adding our voice to those calling on the Government to ensure a fair proportion of this £39 billion investment finds its way into rural areas like Shropshire.”