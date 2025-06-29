Harper Adams University says 'we didn't endorse chicken farm plan' after agent said it 'expressed support'

Now members of the public are starting to have their say on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal after a period of public consultation on the 180,000-bird scheme began earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Harper Adams University near Newport said: “The university has not expressed a view on this application.

“While we held preliminary discussions some time ago, these were not taken forward.

“The university was approached again before this submission was made earlier this month, but has not endorsed the proposal, nor had sight of the detailed plans, until they were lodged with the local authority on June 19, 2025.”

The spokesperson added that the university “will be reviewing the plans and application along with all other interested parties".

Meese Farming of Lilleshall has applied for permission to build four poultry units on a parcel of arable land north of Blackbrook Cottages, Edgmond, close to the specialist university.

The farm business near Harper Adams University. Picture: Google

A specialist agricultural planning agent Ian Pick had said that while the development is not being delivered by the university, Harper Adams had expressed strong support for the scheme, recognising its significant value as a teaching and research resource for both agricultural and veterinary students.”

The four proposed poultry houses would each have a capacity of 45,000 birds, with the total population of the site extending to 180,000 birds.

They would be used for the 38-day rearing of broiler chickens from day old chicks to finished table weight.

The planning agent says the development will operate in line with the “Better Chicken Commitment” and adopt a higher welfare, lower stocking density model that goes beyond standard industry practice.

It means that the birds are given 21 per cent more space in the barns. But that means that across the industry 21 per cent more poultry houses are required in order to continue production at current levels.

But one objector is pointing to “catastrophic problems with pollution from industrial chicken farms in Shropshire already”. Another member of the public wants to know what controls will be in place.

Objector Steven Buck expressed concern about ‘greenwashing’.

He wrote: “There are catastrophic problems with pollution from industrial chicken farms in Shropshire already, with critical pollution levels of the Severn and other key waterways, all proven to be linked to industrial chicken farming.

“Not to mention the animal cruelty involved in this method of ‘farming’. I object on the strongest possible grounds.”

Local resident Thomas Webster wanted to know what controls will be in place to mitigate ‘bad smells’.

Mr Webster wrote: “Chicken sheds are notoriously odorous buildings. As an already tolerate neighbour whose property backs directly onto the university, I would like to know what controls will be in place to mitigate bad smell.”

A period of public consultation has opened with the full details on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal, with the reference TWC/2025/0423.