Plans lodged for new banners at Subway sandwich shop at Whitchurch service station

The sandwich shop is based inside Asda Express at a service station in Wrexham Road, Whitchurch. The shop also includes a Greggs, while there is a McDonald’s in the forecourt.

In its submission to Shropshire Council, Asda says the proposal is for two new Subway banner frames and two new PVC banners.

The banner frames, in ‘Subway green’ will be 1.96 metres tall and four metres wide.

There are plans for new Subway banners at the Whitchurch Service Station. Picture: Google

The application also proposes printed PVC banners with eyelets.

These will be green, white and yellow and attached to the new banner frame.

Anyone who wishes to see the plans or comment can do so via Shropshire Council’s planning portal, using reference 25/02058/ADV.

The deadline for representations is July 9.