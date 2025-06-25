Plans lodged for new banners at Subway sandwich shop at Whitchurch service station
A planning application has been lodged for a branch of Subway at a service station to have new advertising banners.
The sandwich shop is based inside Asda Express at a service station in Wrexham Road, Whitchurch. The shop also includes a Greggs, while there is a McDonald’s in the forecourt.
In its submission to Shropshire Council, Asda says the proposal is for two new Subway banner frames and two new PVC banners.
The banner frames, in ‘Subway green’ will be 1.96 metres tall and four metres wide.
The application also proposes printed PVC banners with eyelets.
These will be green, white and yellow and attached to the new banner frame.
Anyone who wishes to see the plans or comment can do so via Shropshire Council’s planning portal, using reference 25/02058/ADV.
The deadline for representations is July 9.