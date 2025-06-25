More houses planned for Ludlow as part of ongoing development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In 2018, Pickstock Homes secured permission for the scheme in the Rock Green area of the town. Phase one consisted of 68 homes, with outline permission granted for a further 130 in phases two and three.

Detailed layouts for phases two and three have now surpassed 200 properties, so the extra amount is being applied for.

The access is an extension of Knights Way and will follow the line of the sewers which were approved under phase one. The existing storm drains will also follow the line of the proposed road to the balancing pond.

It is proposed to split the full application site into two Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) phases. Some properties in Knights Way have signs saying ‘reserved’.

A design and access statement submitted by Katherine Else, of Claremont Planning Consultancy, said there will be a range of two- to four-bedroom homes, with four being identified as affordable.

The construction site at the end of Knights Way, next to some properties that are 'reserved'. Picture: LDRS

“The proposed dwelling designs will follow on from the previous approved phase designs,” she said.

“Generally facing brick with small elements of render are proposed to some front-facing gables. Roof covering will be to match phases one and two using Marley Ashmore or similar.”

Ms Else added that foul sewers, storm drains, electric supply, water mains, gas main and telecoms are on site and have been design with sucicient capacity.