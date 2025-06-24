Telford pub all set to do its bit to tackle climate change with roof plan - here's how

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pub company Marston’s is planning to do its bit to tackle climate change on the roof of a Telford inn.

The Wolverhampton-based hotel and pub operator with more than 1,300 sites nationwide has lodged an application to put 74 panels and 37 optimisers on the roof of the Severn Gorge, in Malinsgate.

“As this application represents a positive and proactive contribution to climate change the visual impacts are considered to be minor in respect to the environmental gains,” agent Nuvolt of Cardiff writes to Telford & Wrekin Council.

“Therefore it is respectfully requested that planning permission be granted to this sustainable development.”

The Severn Gorge near Telford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Solar panels are often considered under permitted development but an application has been made as the proposal falls foul of a rule about its distance from the roofline.

The panels would if approved generate an estimated 33.3kW of AC power.

“The Severn Gorge will continue as a public house and private residence,” writes the planning agent.

“The solar panels will operate passively during the building’s operation, contributing to reducing the building’s grid carbon intensity and boosting its operation efficiency.

“Maintenance access for the solar panels and or roof will be done through the property existing schedule and where necessary contractors appointed to do so will carry out all works with the correct high access equipment.”