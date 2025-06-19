Phone mast near Church Stretton given green light despite objections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Atlas Tower Group (ATG) has targeted land at Gilberries Lane in Wall under Heywood, east of Church Stretton.

Helen Bolam, town planner at Beacon Communiciations, said the proposed site was considered the most appropriate location.

“This site is supported by Rushbury Parish Council, following communication between them and ATG,” said Ms Bolam.

“Shropshire Local Planning Authority also indicated this site option was the most appropriate of those available, during pre-application discussion.”

Ms Bolam added that the lattice tower would be suitable for sharing up to four mobile network operators and will be future-proofed for 5G technologies without further development.

“The proposed new cell site has been sited and designed in order to support the existing mobile networks, providing enhanced coverage and capacity in the Wall under Heywood area,” said Ms Bolam.

“This area is currently a known semi-blackspot for all mobile network operators and residents have seen a need for significantly improved coverage and capacity for a number of years. At present, it is paramount that digital connectivity is supported and maintained throughout the country.

“This installation seeks to ensure parity of coverage and capacity across all areas of the country, not only in urban areas. In particular, the current massive shift in user demand from city centres and places of work to residential areas and suburbs requires an improvement in coverage and capacity throughout the whole network.

“The current proposal therefore provides such additional capacity to the network whilst still promoting futureproofing via improved technologies.”

Out of 10 comments lodged, nine were against the scheme.

Atlas Tower Group has been given permission to place a mobile phone mast on land at Gilberries Lane, Wall under Heywood. Picture: Google

“It would dominate the landscape, towering over everything in the area,” said William Coombes.

“The roll-out of this technology will affect everybody, especially the new untested 5G frequencies. It is indicated 5G will be added at a later date if this application is granted. Anybody living in this area would be better served by fibre optic cables for broadband, this can also enhance their phone service.”

Jane Sherrard-Smith added: “As a frequent visitor to the area, I object to such a monstrously tall ugly mast and its associated ground cabinets that will create visual and physical obtrusive clutter, continuous noise from the cabinets, dominate and degrade the aesthetics of the local area.”

However, Harry Jones said it would would be great for the village, while the parish council also supported the scheme.

Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager at Shropshire Council, said that on balance, the location is deemed “the least worst option” to provide the best coverage.

“Officers are satisfied the development would not result in sufficiently acute or significant visual harm to be regarded as unacceptable or require further information to be submitted on the siting or appearance of the scheme,” she said.