Couple's plan to turn agricultural land near Ellesmere into caravan site is approved

Nathan and Emily Roberts submitted plans for the scheme in Sodylt Bank, near Ellesmere. It would accommodate one static caravan, together with the laying of hardstanding, and the erection of an amenity building and improvements to the existing access.

The building would provide an open-plan kitchen and dayroom with a bathroom and washroom. The couple provided an amended site layout plan to address comments by Shropshire Council’s highways officer.

This showed improvements to the width of the access to the location of the gateway and also the provision of greater highway visibility.

Nearby access in Sodylt Bank. Picture: Shropshire Council

However, speaking at a Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday (June 17), local resident Nick Scott asked members to reject it.

“The applicant suggests speeds on the road are no more than 50mph – however, no evidence has been provided to support this statement,” said Mr Scott.

“Our experience is that traffic travels closer to 60mph. This is reflected in 10 accidents being recorded on the roadway within the last 10 years.

“The applicant’s plans show a visibility splay which falls short of the 215 metres that should be required. We are concerned that the intensification of the use, coupled with the inadequate visibility display, will compromise highway safety.”

Agricultural land in Sodylt Bank, near Ellesmere, can be turned into to a residential caravan site. Picture: Shropshire Council

Mr Scott also highlighted concerns around sustainability and ecology. Ellesmere Rural Parish Council also objected to the proposal, as did Councillor Carl Rowley, who represents St Martin's.

“Overall, the planning officer considered that the scheme will have little impact on the rural landscape given the scale and design of the proposed development,” said Councillor Rowley.

“While there are no other similar sites nearby, the site will be seen within context of the other developments and will not appear isolated or obstrusive.

“I find it very difficult to agree that a static caravan placed on the end of a row of 17 market houses in a small hamlet will not appear isolated.”

However, out of 21 representations submitted, 13 were in favour of the application, stating that the applicant has strong local ties and there will be minimal environmental impact.

“There should not be any objections to a young couple trying to develop a home on their own land, in an area they have grown up in with family close by,” said Cosmo Lloyd.

“The impact of the home will be no more than the stable block, which has been present there for many years.”

Councillor Julian Dean, who was chairing the committee, said he was mindful to support the proposal. He was backed by his fellow councillors.