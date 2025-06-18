Plans submitted for apartments and coffee shop in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

William Evans’ proposal is for 27 homes to be at 56, 58 and 60 Willow Street with commercial units on the ground floor. Most of the homes will be flats, with two three-bedroom houses also part of the development.

There will also be 19 parking spaces – seven more than is currently at the site.

The scheme would see three buildings converted into residential accommodation, with a coffee shop planned for a ground-floor shop. A total of six full-time equivalvent members of staff would be employed.

James Smith, of Base Architectural & Design Ltd, said a recent consultation was overseen by the Future Oswestry Group (FOG) to deliver improvement and investment in and around the town.

“It is the aspiration of the scheme to provide a high-quality, sustainable environment that responds to the existing character of the area,” he said.

“The provision of on-site recreation facilities is designed to support healthy lifestyles and foster community well-being.

An impression of how the scheme would look in Willow Street, Oswestry. Picture: Base Architecture & Design Ltd

“As the site is located within the centre of Oswestry, on-site provision of open space would not be appropriate and therefore a contribution for off-site provision would be made by the applicant.

“The proposal would therefore conform to all relevant existing and emerging local policies with regards to design.”

A pre-application enquiry was submitted to Shropshire Council in September 2022 to identify and understand the key requirements to enable a scheme to be developed on this site.

The scheme proposed the demolition of the existing industrial units to the rear, refurbishment of the existing listed terraces facing Willow Street to form new dwellings, a vertical extension of the single-storey gallery facing Willow Street and the formation of three apartment blocks in the courtyard to the rear.

“A total of 28 units were proposed, and were a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom units, with the commercial unit at the ground floor of Willow Street retained,” said Mr Smith.

“The scheme proposed to introduce a new and innovative typology into the area through both its site arrangement, materiality and use of sustainable technologies to provide improved amenity.”

Mr Smith added that Shropshire Council’s highways team were consulted and said the proposed access arrangements and parking provision were acceptable.

Meanwhile, Darren Barnett, from West Mercia Police, said that while he doesn’t want to formally object to the proposal, there are opportunities to design out crime and /or the fear of crime and to promote community safety.

Therefore, should it gain approval, he has requested that a condition be placed stating that the applicant should aim to achieve Secured by Design award status for the development.

“Reasoning behind this is this is a very busy street with much footfall,” said Mr Barnett.

“Coupled with the café, it gives members of the public cause to be in the area without drawing attention to themselves. As such, this could increase the risk of anti-social behaviour, and opportunity for crime.”