Inspector gives green light to restoration of former shop site in Donnington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Carl Garbett had been given planning permission by Telford & Wrekin Council to plans for a sports and tackle shop and two takeaways at Four Ways, at the crossroads at Wrekin Drive and Queens Road, in Donnington.

But the plans to return the former Four Ways store to shop use with bedsits was put on hold during the covid pandemic.

By the time 2024 arrived, changes were made to details of the scheme without council planning permission.

Planning agent Dawley Architectural supported Mr Garbett in making a new planning application to get permission for the changes. The council rejected the move, and an appeal was lodged with the Planning Inspectorate which has now made its decision..

The site in Donnington including a timber fence which caused offence to planners and an inspector. Picture: Google Maps

The agent had told the council that the “project was mothballed during the Covid pandemic as there were a number of pre-commencement conditions and various other reasons.

“Fast forward to 2024 and unaware of the conditions the client had made a start on the project and the scheme has also been slightly reduced.”

Now, planning inspector D Cleary says the appeal should succeed “in relation to the reinstatement of the former shop use and the erection of a single storey side extension, erection of a detached garage, installation of roller shutters, steel barrier rail, with associated parking and landscaping.”

But in a split appeal decision the inspector agreed with the council after it had taken offence to timber fencing fronting St Georges Road.

The inspector ruled that it had “a harmful effect on the character and appearance of the surrounding area".

The developer has been told that the retail unit “shall not be brought into use” until proposals for parking, loading, unloading and turning of vehicles has been properly laid out, hard surfaced and drained.

It will also have to make sure that the area does not suffer surface water flooding and is safe from any mine workings found.