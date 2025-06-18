Historic country house with oak staircase near Oswestry bids to host 'quiet' weddings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tedsmore Hall, at West Felton, wants to host up to 10 weddings each year and a planning application stresses the organisers’ commitment to keeping things quiet – with everyone out by 4pm.

One of the entrances to Tedsmore Hall. Picture: Google Maps

They are also proposing a preferred route for guests who are unfamiliar with the rural road network to arrive and depart from Queen’s Head at the A5 and by using Tedsmore Road.

The imposing country house was first listed in 1952 was built in 1768 for Richard Bulkeley-Hatchett.

It has an oak staircase dated circa 1768 with twisted balusters, carved open string and wreathed ramped handrail having balusters grouped together as newels to bottom.

“The application seeks to ensure lawful use of the building in a way that fully protects its heritage value,” says planning agent Dave Bates in the application to Shropshire Council.

“There is no harm, alteration, or negative visual impact, and the proposal aligns with national and local heritage policy.”

The application says there are no neighbouring properties within close proximity that would be adversely affected by intermittent noise from events, although the applicant is “committed to ensuring that any noise impacts remain negligible and fully managed.”

Fireworks, sky lanterns, outdoor music, or similar high-noise activities will be prohibited, they say.

“The applicant is committed to upholding these controls and responding promptly to any concerns, ensuring that the proposed events will be managed in a manner consistent with national and local policy on noise control and residential amenity.”

Accommodation for up to 54 couples is provided at existing holiday lets within the estate grounds and guests “will be encouraged to stay on-site, reducing the need for off-site transport and parking.”

Two planning applications – including one for listed building consent – are open for public consultation on the Shropshire Council planning website. The reference to use is 25/01838/FUL.