Battery Box plan proposes energy storage use for Telford grass verge to help keep the lights on

AMP Clean Energy, which has a Telford branch at Hortonwood West, has applied to put one of its Battery Boxes on land north west of Stafford Park 1.

Each ‘Battery Box’ is the size of roughly two car parking spaces and the company is developing up to 1,250 of them across the UK.

A Battery Box. Picture: AMP Clean Energy

Battery Boxes store unused electricity from solar farms and windmills and release it in periods when demand would outstrip supply.

“AMP Clean Energy develops, funds, builds, owns and operates renewable and low carbon energy facilities and flexible power assets across the UK,” the company has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council.

“We have over 225 assets operational and provide service and maintenance to over 1,000 customer sites and have 175-plus staff nationwide.”

The company says its boxes can “displace the need for fossil fuels and in doing so reduce the need to import natural gas from other parts of the world, meaning the UK is less reliant on foreign energy sources.

“In 2023 Great Britain imported gas from countries including Peru, Angola, Trinidad and Tobago and Egypt,” the company said.

A Battery Box stores “800kWh of electricity and has the potential to power 200 homes for four hours where there is a disruption to the supply to an area.”

The company says the site is located on an unused grass verge in a gap in the vegetation opposite an industrial unit in Stafford 1 industrial estate.

A period of public consultation has now opened.

Members of the public can make comments on the proposal via Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning website with the reference TWC/2025/0404