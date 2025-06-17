Work planned for Wem church as proposals lodged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Internal reconfiguration works to the ground floor, replacing a door and installing a new window are all part of the scheme at Wem Baptist Church, as well as a minor adjustment the roof.

Plans have been submitted for work to take place at Wem Baptist Church. Picture: Church Growth Trust

Jonny Heaney, of Church Growth Trust, said the works at the Grade II listed building in Chapel Street will be predominately internal, with the external works being very modest.

“Owing to maintenance issues that the church has been having, the small section of flat roof here will be given a slight mono-pitch fall to assist rainwater run-off, and will be recovered with a grey single-ply membrane,” said Mr Heaney.

“The opportunity will also be taken to insulate this small section of flat roof to improve thermal efficiency.”

Other proposed works include:

Swapping the positions of the existing kitchen and toilet accommodation on the ground floor to help to make the kitchen area larger

Changing the layout of the ground floor toilets

Providing a new accessible WC

Enlarging ‘room one

Providing a folding wall partition system centrally within the Assembly Hall to allow it to besub-divided when required into two separate spaces

Providing a new internal door into the Vestry from the lobby at the top of the staircase on the first floor

“The proposal is sustainable by its very nature given that it will provide much needed enhancement to the existing kitchen and WC facilities at the property,” added Mr Heaney.

“It will also provide improved spaces for children’s work, and essential maintenance and repairs will be carried out to the areas noted.

“All of this will ensure that the church building is secured in its on-going use as a community asset. The repair works proposed section of flat roof to the rea of the building will include the insulation of this secion of roof in accordance with the building regulations and therefore will offer an overall efficiency enhancement to the existing building.”