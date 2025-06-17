Lidl blasted for 'removing hedge' on site on store being built in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A retrospective planning application has been submitted for the erection of a temporary hoarding fence at the proposed development land to the north of Welshpool Road in the Bicton Heath area of Shrewsbury.

Temporary hoardings are in place at a new Lidl supermarket in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury. However, it has not gone down well with locals. Picture: LDRS

However, speaking at a Shrewsbury Town Council Planning Committee meeting, Councillor Jon Tandy, who represents Bicton Heath, said it has angered residents.

Temporary hoardings are in place at a new Lidl supermarket in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury. However, it has not gone down well with locals. Picture: LDRS

“There was a lovely hedge all away around there,” he said.

“On March 21, they started taking it out. Residents asked what was going as all of a sudden they put in an eight-foot fence all away around the site.

“I had a meeting with Lidl and I asked why have they done that and taken out a hedge with no planning permission. There were birds nesting in it.

“I have more complaints about this than on any other subject I have had. The hedge was such an amenity within that area and we have asked Lidl to start taking down the hoarding and looking to put a hedge back in.

“They need to get the hedge ready in order to prepare the ground for autumn planting. This shouldn’t just be a planning issue, it should be a legal one and the police should be looking at it to see if the law has been broken.

“Now they have asked for retrospective planning for it.”

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “The hoarding was installed to protect and secure the site while we progress plans to bring a new store to the area.

“We sought guidance to ensure best practice was followed, while future store plans will include a full landscaping scheme designed to enhance the area and support local biodiversity. We remain committed to working with the local community throughout this process and look forward to our public consultation in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, land near the new supermarket could also become shops and houses after being put up for sale.

A 1.36 acre plot fronting onto Welshpool Road is set to be sold off for residential development, while a larger 1.5 acre plot to the north of the new Lidl is being marketed for retail and commercial uses.