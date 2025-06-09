Plans lodged for eight bungalows in village near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

M&T Homes has targeted land to the east of Meadowbrook Close in Alveley, near Bridgnorth. All of the homes have been classed as affordable, with associated works also part of the development.

“The proposal responds directly to an identified local need for affordable housing and has been carefully developed in consultation with the council’s housing team to ensure it meets the specific requirements of the community,” said chartered town planner Dyanne Humphreys.

“The site is located within the West Midlands designated Green Belt; however, the proposed development qualifies as an exception site under national and local planning policy, which allows for the provision of affordable housing where there is a demonstrable need.

“The scheme has been sensitively designed to integrate with the surrounding area, while addressing the feedback provided by the council’s housing team.”

Access will remain the same off Meadowbrook Close, said Ms Humphreys, ensuring minimal impact on the local highway network.

“The layout and design have been carefully considered to respect the character of the area while delivering high-quality, sustainable homes for local people in housing need,” she said.

The bungalows would consist of six two-bed and two three-bed homes.

Plans have been submitted to build eight bungalows on land off Meadowbrook Close in Alveley. Picture: Google

“Alveley currently has an outstanding housing need of 11 households with first preference, and the officers acknowledge that the provision of eight additional dwellings would make a significant contribution towards meeting this need,” said Ms Humphreys.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the proposal can do so via the Shropshire Council planning portal, searching for reference 25/01856/FUL. This should be done by June 27.