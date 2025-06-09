Off-licence/shop proposal for former bank in Wem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Piramananthan Paramanantham has submitted a listed building consent application for the removal of partition walls at the building in 39-41 High Street.

Previously occupied by NatWest, the premises was marketed for let by Andrew Dixon & Company at £10,000 per annum.

A planning and heritage statement says that Mr Paramanantham is the long-term leaseholder with an arrangement of more than 10 years for the ground-floor commercial unit.

“The existing bank layout is inefficient for retail use,” said Sridhar Linga, acting as an agent for Mr Paramanantham.

“The partition walls restrict movement, visibility, and flexibility of shelving and stock display. Removal is essential to enable compliance with modern operational standards for convenience retail and to improve customer accessibility.

The former Natwest Bank in Wem High Street. Picture: Google

“A well-functioning grocery store provides an essential community service. The improved layout will allow for better stock display, improved customer flow, and potentially extended product range – benefiting local residents.”

Mr Linga added that the proposed walls are of modern construction and do not contribute to the special architectual or historial interest of the building.

“Their removal will not affect any original or listed features,” he said.

“The building’s historic plan form will be respected where possible, and all works will be reversible.”

Mr Linga said that the existing NatWest signage has been removed and will be replaced with a new shop sign. An application for consent to display an advertisement will be submitted with necessary details, he said.

“The proposed removal of internal walls is a minor but essential alteration that supports the continued viable use of the building as a grocery store,” said Mr Linga.

“The works will improve the commercial function and community value of the property while having no adverse impact on its historic or architectural significance. The proposal is in line with the National Planning Policy Framework principles of securing viable uses for heritage assets and enhancing local services.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the plans on Shropshire Council's planning portal (reference number 25/01880/LBC) can do so by June 25.