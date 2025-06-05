Shrewsbury branch of Aldi to have solar panels installed on roof

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Aldi has been given the go-ahead to install the 272 panels at its Maxfield Drive site, near Percy Thrower’s Garden Centre, with a maximum power output of 144KW.

“This proposal is an opportunity to produce a significant amount of renewable, carbon-free electricity in the UK, whilst utilising innovative technology to mitigate and adapt to climate change,” said planning officer Mike Davies.

“This project is expressly supported in both the local development plan and at national level in the National Planning Policy Framework, Planning Practice Guidance and the Climate Change Act 2008.

“In a statement released by the UK Government on April 19, 2022, targets were outlined to increase the country’s electricity being produced by low carbon means in 2030 by up to 95 per cent and 100 per cent in 2035.

“The world is experiencing a profound energy transition, shifting from an energy system based on fossil fuels, to one focused on achieving 100 per cent clean, renewable energy generation.

The Aldi supermarket in Maxfield Drive, Shrewsbury, is to have solar panels fitted onto its roof. Picture: Google

“Overall, there is clear policy support in national and local policy for renewable energy and there are no policies that indicate planning permission should be refused on this site.

“The proposed development will not adversely affect the residential amenity of nearby dwellings or the visual amenities of the locality in accordance with the aims of planning policies. The proposal will also bring significant public benefits to the wider community through the increased use of renewable energy sources on site.”