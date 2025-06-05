Proposal to build eight homes near Ellesmere submitted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sircar Properties Limited wants the scheme to happen on land east of Juniper Drive in Welshampton, near to a similar development that it has already completed. One of the homes is being classed as affordable, while public open space is also part of the scheme.

A new access is being proposed, while the roadside hedge will replaced ‘subtly further back’ which is aimed to improve visibility and maintain a natural boundary treatment.

“The proposed development is considered sustainable and will afford an appropriate rounding off of the settlement complementing the spatial pattern of the settlement,” said of Peter Richards & Co.

“Supportive preliminary pre-application comments have been received from Shropshire Council development management team. To aid prompt delivery of new homes, a detailed application is made by the applicants who have a strong track record of building of good quality housing in the area.

“A detailed assessment of technical considerations surrounding this development has been undertaken by a team of professional consultants.

“This development will provide a tangible betterment to the settlement with increased connectivity, biodiversity enhancement, provision of public open space (over provision), provision of affordable housing (over provision) and improvement to forward visibility on the adjacent road network.

“As the council cannot demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, it is acknowledged that there is a presumption in favour of sustainable development. With clear political directives to ensure that the presumption carries real weight, acting as a significant adjustment to the decision-making balance in favour of approving development.”

Anyone who wishes to comment about the proposal (25/01813/FUL) can do so by June 20.