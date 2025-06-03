Character cottage in Ackleton with log burners and garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tucked away in one of Shropshire’s prettiest villages, this delightful two-bedroom terraced cottage on Folley Road, Ackleton, offers the perfect blend of rustic character and modern living. With two log-burning stoves, a sun room, and a peaceful private garden, it’s an ideal country escape within easy reach of Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton.

Full of charm and traditional features, this beautifully presented home welcomes you with a spacious living room bathed in natural light, complete with the first of two feature log burners that make this a warm and inviting space year-round.

The character kitchen is attractive and well-appointed

The adjacent sun room creates a flexible area for dining, relaxing or entertaining, while the attractive kitchen boasts quality fittings, integrated units, and ample storage—including a cleverly concealed understairs cupboard.

Upstairs, two generously proportioned bedrooms offer cosy retreats with a blend of classic and contemporary touches. The stylish family bathroom features a modern suite including a walk-in shower, full-size bath, W.C., and vanity unit—ideal for both indulgent soaks and busy mornings.

Outside there's a patio area and a rear garden

Outside, this cottage continues to impress. The rear garden features a paved patio area—perfect for alfresco dining—and a raised lawn that catches the sun throughout the day. It’s the ideal spot to unwind after countryside walks, while the two allocated parking spaces offer everyday convenience.

Ackleton itself is a gem. With scenic bridleways, rural walks and the beautiful Badger Dingle nearby, it’s a haven for nature lovers and those craving a slower pace of life, all while being just a short drive from major transport links.