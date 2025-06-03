Character cottage in Ackleton with log burners and garden
This charming two-bedroom cottage in the village of Ackleton blends country character with modern comforts—and it’s now on the market.
Tucked away in one of Shropshire’s prettiest villages, this delightful two-bedroom terraced cottage on Folley Road, Ackleton, offers the perfect blend of rustic character and modern living. With two log-burning stoves, a sun room, and a peaceful private garden, it’s an ideal country escape within easy reach of Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton.
Full of charm and traditional features, this beautifully presented home welcomes you with a spacious living room bathed in natural light, complete with the first of two feature log burners that make this a warm and inviting space year-round.
The adjacent sun room creates a flexible area for dining, relaxing or entertaining, while the attractive kitchen boasts quality fittings, integrated units, and ample storage—including a cleverly concealed understairs cupboard.
Upstairs, two generously proportioned bedrooms offer cosy retreats with a blend of classic and contemporary touches. The stylish family bathroom features a modern suite including a walk-in shower, full-size bath, W.C., and vanity unit—ideal for both indulgent soaks and busy mornings.
Outside, this cottage continues to impress. The rear garden features a paved patio area—perfect for alfresco dining—and a raised lawn that catches the sun throughout the day. It’s the ideal spot to unwind after countryside walks, while the two allocated parking spaces offer everyday convenience.
Ackleton itself is a gem. With scenic bridleways, rural walks and the beautiful Badger Dingle nearby, it’s a haven for nature lovers and those craving a slower pace of life, all while being just a short drive from major transport links.