New drone photos of multi-million pound housing development in west Shropshire

A total of 13 affordable homes are currently being built in Chirbury. It is being led by Shropshire Rural Housing Association, who will rent the properties with priority given to local people to enable the community to grow.

The firm’s chief executive John Green said building work is progressing well with completion expected later this year.

“It’s been brilliant to see the site develop over recent months and the houses are really taking shape now,” he said.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing, next to a housing development being built in Chirbury.

“The contractors, SJ Roberts Construction, have been doing a great job and we are on track to welcome the first tenants in the autumn, which is really exciting.

“There is huge demand for affordable housing across much of rural Shropshire, so we are delighted to have been able to progress with this development in Chirbury.

Drone pictures of a new housing development in Chirbury.

“These new homes will bring major benefits to the community as a whole – not only by providing somewhere for people to live, but by increasing trade for the local shop, growing numbers for the village school and so on.

“Having enough good quality housing that people can afford is vital for rural communities to thrive, and developments like this can provide a huge boost to the local economy.”

Drone pictures of a new housing development in Chirbury.

The project is being undertaken in conjunction with landowners Powis Estates, with grant funding being provided by Homes England and Shropshire Council.

Drone pictures of a new housing development in Chirbury.

Mike Sambrook, managing director at SJ Roberts Construction, said: “With the timber frames, provided by our sister company Lowfield Timber Frames, now fully erected the site is really coming together, and you can now begin to visualise what this community will look like when finished.

“We’re on track to complete as per the programme agreed with Shropshire Rural Housing and are looking forward to welcoming the first residents later this year.”