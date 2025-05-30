Work to bring decaying Grade I listed south Shropshire country house back to glory days moves to next stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kinlet Hall is listed on the Heritage at Risk Register but its owner Mawley Hall LLP is carrying out work to bring the building back to its glory days following years of underinvestment.

Extensive works to repair masonry, including stone and brick lintels, voussoirs, and windows, have already been approved and work is underway.

The owners and their agents have been looking into replacing 16 missing iconic urns and coutryard arches.

Now a listed building planning application to carry out the urns work has been approved by Shropshire Council.

Kinlet Hall sits deep in the south Shropshire countryside. Picture: Google

Purcell Architecture Ltd, of Bristol, told council planners that the building is in very poor condition, following years of ‘insufficient investment’.

“The applicant is committed to saving this important heritage asset from further decay,” Purcell told officials.

“Previous applications, which look to secure the exterior of the building and prevent further water ingress, have been consented and works on site are in progress.”

The iconic urns sat on the outside of the hall, including eight on the roof of the main building, and eight on top of the boundary walls enclosing the wing courtyards.

Kinlet Hall was the home of Tory MP William Lacon Childe who succeeded his uncle as owner of Kinlet in 1720.

He rebuilt the manor house as Kinlet Hall in 1727-29, to the design of Francis Smith (Smith of Warwick), the master-builder and architect.

Purcell also told the council that Kinlet Hall was occupied as a family home until the Second World War, when it was occupied by American soldiers.

After the war, Moffats School took a lease, purchasing it in 1986.

The building fell into decay and the school closed in 2017, running as a summer school for two years until the hall was sold in 2020 to the current owner.

Mawley Hall LLP has a series of separate brands, operating under an overall umbrella brand, Green Knight Estates.

Green Knight Estates comprises four operating divisions – Kinlet Hall, Shropshire Hundred, Cleobury Mortimer Golf Club and Mawley Hall. The company runs its properties commercially and includes 3,750 acres of land, two Grade I listed early Georgian country houses and the 27-hole golf club.

Agents have told planners that both types of urns being reinstated will be “carved using a robotic method in two to three segments from Woodkirk Stone, supplied by Calder Masonry and Quarry".