Oswestry shop’s conversion into office approved

The former premises of DC Lighting, at 54 Upper Church Street, had been a shop on the ground floor and one three-bedroomed flat above.

JDS Asset Investments Ltd has been told it can change the use of the ground floor to use as an office for Foundation Homes & Support CIC.

The not-for-profit company describes its vision as being to “offer safe, secure, reliable and well-maintained homes to some of the most vulnerable people in our community".

Council planning officials ruled that proposals for the terraced, two-storey, painted render faced property were permitted development and could be carried out without their prior approval.

The building sits to the north of the junction of Penylan Lane with Upper Church Street and the applicant has been told that approval is needed for redevelopment work because of the shortage of parking in the area.