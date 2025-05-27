‘Emergency’ bug zapper UV kit installed ‘as a precaution’ after bacteria found in Shropshire water borehole

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Documents lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council planners reveal that Severn Trent Water acted on an “emergency” basis and “as a precaution” to install the equipment without first getting planning permission.

The Woodfield Borehole Pumping Station in Waters Upton, north of Telford, had recently gained extensive permission for two more boreholes to be dug.

Picture included with the design and access statement lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council by Fisher German on behalf of Severn Trent Water

But as those were awaiting licensing, ‘non coliform’ bacteria was found at the only operational borehole, called number three.

“In March 2023, borehole testing revealed low level non-coliform detections within borehole number three,” says a planning document lodged with the council by Fisher German LLP on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

“Further tests were conducted and detections continued before largely disappearing in early 2024.

“However, in July 2024 the site began to see confirmed coliforms once again. As the site only has marginal treatment, borehole three was taken out of supply in July 2024 as a precaution.”

The entrance to the borehole site is off the A442, about 2km from Crudgington. Picture: Google

Public heath and standards advice confirmed that the water source cannot return to supply without either finding and fixing the source of the detections or by installing treatment.

“Consequently, this is an emergency scheme, and the proposed UV kiosk is required to allow borehole number three to be brought into supply before boreholes four and five are ready,” say the planning documents.

Planners were told that as the UV kiosk exceeds 29 cubic metres of capacity it would not be covered by permitted development rights. They have therefore applied for retrospective planning permission.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: “Our teams have applied for planning to install a UV system at the site – as a routine step to help maintain water quality.”