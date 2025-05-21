Plans lodged to expand north Shropshire pub due to 'overwhelming demand'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The proposal is for a garden room extension to the side of the Cross Keys in Kinnerley, near Oswestry, due to “overwhelming demand” for an added dining facility.

Documents submitted to Shropshire Council by Andrew Lockley state that the Grade II listed pub dates back to the 14th or 15th century, with later alterations.

“It is proposed to utilise materials that match the existing materials as much as is possible,” said Mr Lockley.

“The brickwork will be a match to the existing in size, style and colour. All mortar will be of the same mix as the existing ensuring all colours match by using a lime mortar putty mix.

The Cross Keys pub in Kinnerley. Picture: Google

“The windows and doors that are being installed will be oak. All the new roof slates will be sourced to match the existing in size, colour and texture.”

Mr Lockley added that the existing car parking facilities are of adequate size to accommodate the additional vehicles, and the entrance door to the pub will remain the main access and exit point.

“The local area and regular customers have been consulted and the general consensus is that there is an overwhelming need for the additional dining facility,” said Mr Lockley.

“There is a demand for additional dining and this will accommodate that requirement and enhance the local economy.”