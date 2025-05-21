New proposal for 175 homes on edge of Wem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bellway Strategic Land is currently preparing an outline planning application for the scheme on land north of Aston Road, and has started a consultation process with the local community.

Of the houses, 20 per cent will be affordable. Also planned are new green open spaces, walking routes, and play areas.

The site comprises approximately 13 hectares (32 acres) of land on the western edge of Wem, with Wem Cricket Club and Wem Engineering Centre lying immediately to the north, and Aston Road Business Park to the south.

“The site is located within Flood Zone 1, meaning it is at the lowest risk of flooding from rivers (less than 0.1 per cent annual probability),” said a spokesperson for Bellway Strategic Land.

“There are small areas onsite with potential for surface water flooding, as is typical on agricultural greenfield sites, which will be managed by a comprehensive surface water management strategy.

“No ecological, environmental or heritage designations impact the site, and the development will use strategic landscaping to ensure the surrounding heritage assets are not adversely impacted.”

The illustrative concept plan of a proposal to deliver around 175 homes on land north of Aston Road, near Wem. Picture: Bellway Strategic Land

Walking and cycling connections into Wem town centre and to the railway station will be served by two new proposed access points, both from Aston Road, while there will be new vegetation and tree planting.

“An initial assessment has been undertaken of the current traffic along Aston Road, with particular attention to the level crossing in the town,” added the spokesperson.

“Based on the current traffic levels, the ability for traffic to clear quickly and efficiently once the level crossing has opened, and the minimal additional traffic the development the produce, the site is considered appropriate in traffic terms.

“The impact on the local transport network will be reduced by ensuring walking and cycling are prioritised. New, high-quality walking and cycling routes within the site, compliant with national guidance, will encourage new residents to access local services and facilities, such as schools, shops and retail destinations via Aston Road.”

Two new access junctions are proposed from Aston Road, with a transport assessment submitted as part of the outline application to assess any potential impacts on the surrounding local road network.

“This assessment will include a thorough review of existing junctions and the existing safety records of the local road network,” said the spokesperson.

“Parking and deliveries will be carefully considered as part of the ongoing design of the illustrative masterplan.

“Whilst the layout of the site, including the internal road layout, will be submitted as part of future applications, the illustrative masterplan will ensure that adequate parking for both residents and visitors can be delivered onsite.

“This will be informed by local design standards and designed by Bellway’s transport consultants. Electric vehicle charging points will be provided for each home to ensure the site contributes to Shropshire’s sustainable and net zero goals.”

To view the plans, and to have your say, visit astonroadwem.co.uk.