Developer withdraws controversial plan for 85 homes in village near Newport

The developer is now going back to the drawing board and communication it has had with Telford & Wrekin Council says it will be looking to reduce the number of homes and lodge another planning application.

Councillor Stephen Burrell (Conservative, Edgmond) represents Tibberton where Boningale homes had wanted to build a new mini-estate with 35 per cent ‘affordable’ homes.

“It is with great pleasure that I can announce the planning application for 85 homes adjacent to Grosvenor House in Tibberton has been withdrawn, prior to it being refused by the local planning authority,” said Councillor Burrell.

“I would like to thank all residents who made their voices heard in the long process of this application, alongside the parish council, who have worked hard representing residents views and concerns in the face of this very significant proposal in the village.

"It has been an honour to stand with residents and the parish council in opposition to this application over the last months.”

Planning agent Marrons on behalf of Boningale Homes has told the council that the applicant has “reviewed and considered consultee comments and those issued by the planning team at the council and intends to review the proposed development, including the proposed quantum of dwellings".

“The applicant will resubmit an application at the appropriate point reflecting these changes and the policy context at the time of submission.”

An objection to the proposal had been made on policy grounds by the council’s own local plan team.

The council says it will support the delivery of approximately 1,000 net new homes in the rural area up to 2031, but will “support limited amount of infill housing to specific settlements including Tibberton".

During the local planning process the council identified two potential development sites within the village “equating to 50 units".

“The application being for 85 units would result in a significant increase in housing within the rural area and therefore would not be considered acceptable,” the local plan team told the developers.

“It is considered that 85 units would be a significant increase in housing within Tibberton and therefore not considered acceptable.”

They also told the developers that “it cannot be assumed that a total of 50 units is being allocated within Tibberton until the Regulation 19 consultation".

“In spite of this, as detailed within the site description the application is for a total of 85 units which is significantly above the 50 units put forward at Regulation 18.”