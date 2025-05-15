Plan to turn derelict, long-empty pub near Craven Arms into homes is thrown out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Engine & Tender in Broome, near Craven Arms, has been closed for more than 12 years, despite once being well-known locally and having a good reputation.

Since the pub closed in January 2012, several attempts have been made to convert the derelict pub and its outbuildings into homes.

Plans first submitted in 2012 were withdrawn, while other applications in 2018, 2021 and 2022 were all withdrawn.

Delfin Investments Limited submitted a proposal to convert the pub and adjacent outbuildings into residential dwellings.

A design and access statement provided by Hughes Architects says there are no significant constraints to prevent the conversion, and access can be achieved without detriment to the existing highway netowrk or on highway safety. It added that it would allow the tidying up of the site and the improvement of the visual amenity of the village.

The Engine & Tender pub, in Broome, has been closed for many years. Picture: Google

However, planning officers at Shropshire Council turned down the application, saying that insufficent information had been provided to prove that a package treatment/septic tank with a drainage field is not viable in consideration to the local authority’s foul waste guidelines in the area.

“A cesspool is the lowest solution on the National Planning Policy Framework drainage hierarchy and is not appropriate unless all other foul drainage solutions have been proven to be unfeasible,” said Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager at Shropshire Council.

“Additionally, the River Clun Special Area of Conservation is already exceeding conservation targets set for phosphate and nitrate and the proposal has not provided sufficient evidence that would demonstrate that the proposed drainage solution would not further contribute to phosphate and nitrate loading.

“Therefore, the local authority are unable to determine whether there is an adverse effect on the integrity of the River Clun SAC.”

Ms Lythe added that, despite the council wanting to work with the applicant "in a positive and proactive manner", the proposed development is contrary to adopted policies.