Spacious three-bedroom semi-detached house in Shrewsbury for £300,000 with extended kitchen-diner

Tucked away in a peaceful cul-de-sac on Greenwood Close, this three-bedroom semi-detached home is a gem of a find for £300,000. With a bright, extended kitchen-diner and a generous garage, it’s ideal for families seeking space in a well-connected part of Shrewsbury.

The property is a very practical size

This inviting property opens with a welcoming porch and leads into a bright, spacious lounge. A large window fills the room with light, and an open staircase leads upstairs. The extended kitchen offers the standout feature—a modern, open-plan layout with white units, breakfast bar, and sliding doors to the rear garden. There’s also a generous dining area with stylish flooring and plenty of room for family meals. Three well-proportioned bedrooms upstairs make this a solid family home, with a sleek family bathroom completing the upper floor.

Outside, you’ll find front and rear gardens, a private driveway, and a tandem-length garage perfect for storage or workshop space. Gas central heating, double glazing, and a sunny rear aspect round out the appeal.

