Retrospective permission sought for two mobile homes at proposed traveller site near Telford

Work started in December last year at the site at Sugden Lane, Sugden, between Rodington and Longdon-on Tern, and now an application has been lodged with planners at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Background papers show two mobile homes and hardstanding on a 0.23 hectare site next to KBS Contractors Ltd that was used for horses. It has access to the lane.

Sugden Lane, Sugden. Picture: Google Maps

The application has been made by J Horton using the services of specialist planning agent Gaia Planning of Gloucestershire. It specialises in providing planning services for smallholders, gypsies, travellers, travelling showpersons and low impact projects.

There are no other background papers and the application can be viewed by the public on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0314