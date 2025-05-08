Children’s homes plan for six Madeley bungalows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nurtured Care Services, of Central Park, Telford, has applied for the change of use of the solo detached two bed bungalows in a private cul-de-sac off Bridle Road, Madeley.

Background papers refer to the change of use of six bungalows which are currently classed as C3 class dwellinghouses.

The proposal is to change them into C2 class residential institutions to provide specialist care accommodation for children with complex needs.

“This proposal directly addresses the identified local need for specialist residential care, reducing reliance on out-of-area placements and ensuring that children with complex needs receive high quality care close to home," background papers say.

“With no external alterations, a residential character, adequate parking provisions, and minimal impact on traffic, this development remains in keeping with its surroundings while providing a much-needed facility.

The application site is in a private cul-de-sac off Bridle Road, Madeley. Picture: Google

“Furthermore, previous approvals of similar applications in the borough establish a strong precedent for this change of use.”

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council are urged to approve the application to “support the continued provision of specialist, high-quality care for vulnerable children, in line with strategic policies and community priorities".

The company says the bungalows are “each designed to offer a safe, structured, and therapeutic living environment for children and young people aged eight to 18”.

Each bungalow is for one child with one staff member per bungalow at all times.

The company supports children who “present with a range of learning disability, autism and complex mental health and behavioural needs".

Members of the public can comment on the application on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0313.