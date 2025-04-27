Glamping cabin plan for campsite in south Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mr and Mrs Trachonitis have submitted plans for the scheme on land adjacent to The White House in Hamperley, near Church Stretton.

“The applicants wish to afford their land a functional use which aids tourists accessing the Shropshire Hills, whilst complementing its surroundings,” said Charlotte Mason, graduate surveyor at Peter Richards & Co.

“The subject land has recently been transferred to the applicants from their family. Whilst currently used for low-intensity agriculture, the applicants are looking to accommodate an attractive cabin alongside an ancillary cabin afforded associated ‘breakout’ space.”

The proposed golf simulator that is part of a proposal by Mr and Mrs Trachonitis on their land in Hamperley, near Church Stretton. Picture: Peter Richards & Co

Ms Mason added that the principal glamping unit will afford sleeping accommodation, while the second smaller cabin will afford space suitable for a range of associated uses. This includes a golf simulator, relaxation space, and a painting/hobby area.

“Having researched it extensively the applicants feel the proposal will afford a unique, low impact tourism offering in the heart of the Shropshire Hills,” said Ms Mason.

“The site benefits from being easily accessible to the public rights of way affording access to the surrounding Shropshire Hills.

“Both cabins are temporary units meeting the definition of the caravan act. A modest area of decking is also proposed alongside appropriate parking and a package treatment plan.

“The proposed use is complementary to other tourism accommodation in the area such as, Long Mynd Adventure Camp and Hamperley Camping.”

Parking will be provided in dedicated spaces adjacent to the proposed cabin, with the access track and parking areas being constructed from impermeable compacted hardcore.

“The natural muted colour of the cabins mean that the proposed development will fit well into the landscape,” said Ms Mason.

“Due to topography of the area and the site being surrounded by mature vegetation, the proposal will blend into the landscape and will not adversely impact its surroundings.

“Guests stopping on the site will be compelled to adhere to site rules regarding litter (which will be regularly collected) and management of external noise etc.”