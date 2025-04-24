Solar panel plan for Telford Co-op shop gets green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Custom Solar applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for officials to decide whether a proposal to place 160 panels on top of the shop at Wrekin Drive, in Donnington, needed prior approval.

Council officers examined the basics of the proposal and ruled that prior approval was not needed.

Officials were told that the panels will be installed at least one metre from the roof edge and would be mounted on kit not exceeding 20cm in height.

This, the officials said, meant that they would not have a “significantly detrimental impact upon the character and appearance” of the street.

“Whilst the panels may be partially visible from the streetscene,” they said, "it is not considered that they would have a significantly detrimental impact upon the character and appearance of the streetscene.”

They added that they “do not consider that there would be a detrimental impact upon neighbouring occupiers".