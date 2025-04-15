Housing plan for derelict former Madeley pub is rejected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mr and Mrs Ahmed of Hall Green in Birmingham had wanted to restore The Beacon Inn, at Ironbridge Road, Madeley, with a single-storey side extension and build nine flats and four two-storey dwellings.

There would have been six one-bed units on the ground floor, with seventh and eight one-bed units on the first floor, alongside a ninth unit comprising two bedrooms on the second floor.

Four one-bed detached units would be placed on the southern edge of the site, with car parking fronting Ironbridge Road and a landscaped area between.

The former Beacon Inn on Ironbridge Road, Madeley

The applicants had told Telford & Wrekin Council that the development would not be overbearing, would protect a heritage asset, and would provide new homes.

The Beacon is a Grade II listed building, constructed in the late 18th century.

It also lies in relative proximity to the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site and Severn Gorge Conservation Area.

Earlier plans had included a similar application which was withdrawn in 2024 and one for the conversion of the building into retail units, takeaways and apartments in 2019. That 2019 plan had also been withdrawn.

Heritage experts told their council planning colleagues that the application was an improvement over the previous proposal and has much to recommend it.

But they said the “harmful heritage impacts, such as the addition of another extension to the east side of the principal building, and new buildings in the setting, require more justification, especially when previously poorly-built and poorly laid out extensions are to be retained".

Neighbours had told the council that too many homes were being proposed and it would lead to traffic problems.

Officers said the creation of another extension to the east side of the principal building would create a “harmful, unbalanced visual to the inn’s principal elevation, particularly when previously poorly-built and poorly laid out extensions are to be retained".

Planners also disagreed with the applicants over the need for a financial viability assessment.

Planners concluded that while “elements of enhancement would be derived through the scheme”, overall it would "fail to protect the special architectural and historic character of a Grade II listed building and its setting".

They concluded that the proposal is “in turn contrary to both local and national planning policy local policies".

The applicants have been told that they can appeal if they disagree with the council’s decision.