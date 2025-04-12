Newly opened Newport micro-pub applies for retrospective planning permission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Darren Wood opened the Stag & Scotch Micropub in a Grade II listed building in the High Street on December 20 and has now lodged a planning application for the change of use to be made official.

Picture submitted with a planning application to Telford & Wrekin Council

Mr Wood says there is “always a risk” that retrospective applications are rejected but from a commercial point of view “you can’t sit around and wait for a decision to be made.” The property is in the Newport conservation area.

71 High Street, Newport, is now a micro-pub

He said if he waited for the permission to sorted out he could be facing paying rent without getting an income from the business.

He said he was aware of the need for planning permission before opening and has a respected planning agent working on his behalf.

“It has been working well,” said Mr Wood of the businesses which is based in the former Objects gift shop.

“Trade is buoyant and I’m looking forward to getting a year of trading. We are cask ale driven, specializing in traditional, local ales, and it has been well received.”

The property, called Broadbent House, used to house a long-established family-owned pet shop. Mr Wood spent seven years as a tenant for Market Drayton-based brewer Joule’s before Covid stuck.

Planning agent Stephen Locke Associates, based in Lilleshall,has told Telford & Wrekin Council planners that the lack of significant change to the premises frontage and the overall street elevation will result in “no real change to the appearance to the character of the building or the locality and will actually improve the setting and this part of the town.”

The agent adds that the micro pub already supports local employment with five part time staff plus the owner who works full time. It has a licence to open from 12noon to 10.30pm on Monday to Thursday and to 11.30pm from Friday to Sunday.

Planners have been told that the proposal is considered to be of “very low significance” in the conservation area considering what is already around it.

The agents point out that “the recently opened Domino’s Pizza takeaway is a Grade II Listed building was allowed and which included illuminated signage.

“Other high street properties have a more garish colour scheme and the applicant wishes to keep the colours muted and traditional to maintain the group value of properties in this part of the town.

“The proposal at 71 High Street is therefore considered to be of very low significance.”

The agents conclude: “In the circumstances, it is suggested that this planning application is entirely acceptable in principle and there are no other planning reasons for denying consent.

“It is respectfully submitted therefore that the scheme should be approved, subject to appropriate planning conditions if necessary.”