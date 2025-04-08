Shropshire school’s proposal for new access and car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lower Heath CE Primary School, near Prees, has submitted plans for the scheme to Shropshire Council.

Lower Heath CE Primary School wants to have a new access and car park. Picture: Google

It includes an Ecological Impact Assessment prepared by Charlotte Skinner, of Arbor Vitae.

She said a total of 505 square-metres of modified grassland will be replaced by crushed stone for the proposed car park.

“The grassland was assessed in poor condition, where it has a poor species diversity and ground bare areas,” said Ms Skinner.

“The loss of this habitat is of limited ecological significance and it has a low distinctiveness.”

Ms Skinner added that, while of the trees, was deemed to be in ‘moderate’ condition, the plans do not involve removing it, and there is no additional artificial lighting.

“The construction or operational phase of the development will have no impact upon bat species and no further survey work or mitigation is required,” said Ms Skinner.

“The proposals are unlikely to have any impact upon breeding birds but the removal of the hedgerow to facilitate the new access will need to be completed either during winter months or following an inspection.”

Ms Skinner did, however, say that hedgehogs could be present within the hedgerows, and it possible they are using the grassland as a foraging and commuting habitat.

“General avoidance measures will be adopted to reduce any residual risk to this species,” she said.

A net gain in biodiversity, said Ms Skinner, will be achieved by:

Creating 30m2 of modified grassland earth bund to facilitate the proposed tree planting, which will be maintained in moderate condition

Planting four native trees, to reach a medium size by the end of the biodiversity net gain term and be maintained in moderate condition

Planting 12m of species rich native hedgerow, to maintained in a moderate condition

The scheme has so far received the backing of Tom Horrocks.

He said: “I could not be more supportive of this initiative to increase safety at the school.

“On too many occasions, cars overtaking the queue at speed have caused dangerous situations and the proposed plans present an excellent opportunity to make a drastic improvement.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the application (25/01151/FUL) should do so by April 23.