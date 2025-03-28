Progress Pride flag to be flown on top of prominent Shropshire building for a month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry Town Council submitted an application for the flag to be at its Guildhall headquarters during June. Currently, the Union Flag is flown at the Grade II listed site in Bailey Head.

The Progress Pride flag was designed by Daniel Quasar

Designed by Daniel Quasar in 2018, the flag builds upon the traditional rainbow flag, incorporating stripes that represent marginalised groups in the the LGGBT+ community, This includes transgender people, people of colour, and those living with HIV/AIDS.

The Union Flag is usually flown on top of The Guildhall. Picture: Oswestry Town Council

Out of 30 representations made by members of the public, 25 were in support.

Oswestry Town Council has been given permission to fly the Progress Pride flag at The Guildhall during June. Picture: Google

“In this time of political turbulence it is more important than ever to show support for our LGBTQ+ community and make it very clear that they are welcome and safe in our town,” said Gemma Manning-Bentley.

“We need to collectively stand against bigotry and hatred.”

Jenn Lister added: ” I wholeheartedly support Oswestry Town Council in this effort and applaud them in their endeavours to make Oswestry a safe and welcoming place to live, recognising the struggles and hardships of all their citizens.

“Other flags are frequently flown for other occasions to represent other marginalised communities within the constituency or to mark notable occasions such as the D-Day flag for D-Day, the armed forces day flag for armed forces day, and St Oswald’s flag.”

However, there were four objections, including one from John Abram, who is an Honorary Freeman of the town.

“The Union Flag represents our country in its entirety and is inclusive of everyone,” he said.

“To replace the Union Flag with a flag which represents only one section of our community is divisive and therefore must not be allowed.”

Falklands War veteran Keith Davies added: “I understand what it means to stand up for a tiny minority.

“For me, this meant being prepared to lay down my life for what my country stands for. And my country is represented by a Union Jack which encompasses everyone.

“A pride flag represents only a fraction of society and offends others. It is divisive and should never be flown in place of a flag that represents everyone.”

Neither Shropshire Council’s conservation or archaelogy departments objected.

Case officer, Melanie Williams concluded that the flag meets the criteria of national guidance on advertisements and relevant policies.

“It is felt that the scale, location, design and materials to be used will not be detrimental to the visual amenity of the area,” she said.

“I recommend permission is granted under officer’s delegated powers.”