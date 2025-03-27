Local needs home finally approved near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jamie Hill has tried numerous times to try and get the go-ahead for the scheme to happen at his farm in Pulverbatch – a small village west of Dorrington.

Shropshire Council’s Southern Planning Committee discussed the proposal on Tuesday afternoon (March 25).

Access to the site in Pulverbatch where Jamie Hill has been given permission to build a local needs home. Picture: Google

The officer’s recommendation was to refuse it because it is not part of, adjacent to or influenced by a recognised named settlement given the distances from nearby settlements.

“A further dwelling here would appear as new sporadic development within the Shropshire Hills National Landscape and separate from the spatially clustered settlement, Pulverbatch, to the northwest,” said Dunya Fourie.

However, Councillor Dan Morris, ward member for Burnell, said the proposed site is located on a road that already contains sporadic development which means ‘it is part of an established pattern of housing and not an isolated outpost in the countryside’.

“The applicant has demonstrated his ties to the community, and the proposal contributes to the council’s aim of supporting local services,” said Cllr Morris.

“He’s lived in the parish for years, and his family for decades. He works for many local farms and businesses with his contracting business.

“During the winter, when we are asleep, Jamie gets up and he clears the roads in Pulverbatch and the surrounding villages. He is local to his core and there isn’t anyone more deserving and more appropriate for this particular application than Jamie, in my opinion.

“Refusing this application solely on the grounds of its location, where similar cases have been granted, could be seen to be inconsistent with past decisions.”

Councillor Bill Higgins, of Church Pulverbatch Parish Council, said the application has come before them on five separate occasions, and on every occasion it has supported it.

“We have not received any complaints by members of the public,” said Cllr Higgins.

“I have lived there for 59 years and have known three generations of the family.

“Jamie has been schooled locally, and has his business there working hard. It’s great to see young people in the locality. We have no problem at all with the siting of the property”.

Amy Henson, from Berrys, who has worked with Mr Hill on the proposal, told the committee that her client has been confirmed as being eligible alongside housing enabling team, and as well as running his ground works business from the site, provides care and support to his disabled father.

“During the winter, he is subcontracted by the council to clear the roads of snow and ice,” she said.

“It is crucial that he needs to be close to his place of work. In our opinion, it will be in keeping with the character and appearance of other properties in the rural area.”

Committee member, Councillor Ed Potter, said there won’t be an adverse impact on the local setting, while Councillor Tony Parsons added that the site is already partially developed. The application was therefore unanimously approved.