Telford homes plan withdrawn after mining and road chiefs raise ‘danger’ concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Coal Authority, in an email on March 17, had also confirmed the presence – identified in a site owner’s report in 2024 – of three potentially risky mine shafts that would need to be dealt with.

The entrance of the salvage site off Lightmoor Road, Telford. Picture: Google Maps

Agents acting for Cannock-based Morro Partnership have now told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that they have pulled proposals to redevelop the 1.56 hectare site of Metal & Waste Recycling, at The Old Smithy, off Lightmoor Road in Little Dawley.

Road experts at the council told their colleagues that they recommend refusal for the proposals because the site would leave residents reliant on using their cars. They said their position does not prevent the developers coming forward with revised plans.

Highways chiefs said: “The lack of pedestrian facilities may lead to non-motorised road users walking within the live carriageway of a relatively busy road subject to a 30mph speed limit resulting in an increased likelihood of danger to highway users, particularly those considered vulnerable.”

The Coal Authority has also confirmed the presence of mine shafts.

The authority told council planners that records indicate that “within the application site and surrounding area there are coal mining features and hazards, which need to be considered in relation to the determination of this planning application.

“Our records indicate that within the planning boundary there are three recorded mine entries (shafts). An untreated mine entry and its resultant zone of influence pose a significant risk not only to surface stability but also public safety.”

A site appraisal carried out by Patrick Parsons in 2024 on behalf of TMS Telford for their site known as ‘Telford Motor Spares, Lightmoor Road, Telford’ had confirmed that Dawley Parva Colliery and Lightmoor Colliery were present 80m north-east and 100m south-west respectively. Other collieries also exist within 1000m, including Topyard, Deepfields and Botany.

In an email sent to council planners on March 20, planning agents Urbanissta, based in Birmingham said: “We wish to withdraw but we expect to be provided with details of the outstanding comments.”

Network Rail had also submitted a long list of requirements that the developers will need to abide by to make it acceptable.