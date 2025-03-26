New windows bid to secure the future of Shropshire manor house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Zoe Houghton-Smith, of the Grade II listed Field Aston Manor, in the hamlet of Field Aston, near Newport, has told planners that they want to ensure that the property “maintains a viable and characterful family home at the heart of the hamlet for generations to come.”

The applicant has lodged an assessment of the heritage significance of the proposal with planners at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Heritage England’s website says the three-storey brick-built property was listed in 1983 for its special architectural or historic interest.

The applicant has told the council that “it is believed to have been constructed in the late nineteenth century and is grade II listed.

“The dimension of each window is to be exactly the same as those of the windows being replaced, and will not be visually distinguishable from outside.

“ This proposal not only maintains the character of the property, and by extension, the Conservation Area in general, furthermore it ensures that the property maintains a viable and characterful family home at the heart of the Hamlet for generations to come, improving thermal efficiency, security, and safety.

“It will help to address environmental concerns over energy usage at this concerning time of climate change and high energy costs.”

The application is set to be decided by planners at Telford & Wrekin Council following public consultation.

Chetwynd Aston Parish Council and neighbours have been invited to comment.